TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested by police near Tampa after trying to escape underground through the sewer.

Deputies were searching for a suspected thief near Tampa when he went underground to hide.

Authorities used a drone to track down the man, which detected him as he tried coming out of the sewer.

The 55-year-old man was taken into custody.

He’s accused of shoplifting at a mall and now faces charges of theft and resisting arrest.

