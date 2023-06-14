MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A 32-year-old mariner from Lithuania was arrested after a substantial quantity of cocaine was discovered aboard his sailboat, leading to charges of cocaine trafficking, authorities said.

Matas Vezauskas was apprehended following a joint operation involving the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, federal law enforcement officers, and K9 Mako. The arrest came after a thorough search of a sailboat docked at Burdines Waterfront Marina in Marathon on Monday, resulting in the confiscation of 64 bricks, weighing a total of 75.8 kilograms, with an estimated street value of $2.6 million.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay expressed gratitude to those who assisted in the arrest.

“I want to thank our Special Operations Unit Detectives and K9 Mako as well as our federal law enforcement partners for their hard work in getting these dangerous drugs off our streets,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

The vessel, which Vezauskas sailed from another country, evaded proper inspection procedures by failing to report to the U.S. Border Protection and Customs upon arrival. Consequently, federal authorities transferred the case to the Sheriff’s Office for further investigation, leading to Vezauskas’ subsequent arrest.

Multiple federal agencies lent their assistance, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, U.S. Border Patrol, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, demonstrating a coordinated effort in combating drug trafficking.

Vezauskas faces charges related to the possession and trafficking of cocaine. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to uncover additional details surrounding the case.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.