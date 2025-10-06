ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested in orlando, accused of attempting to cash a check from a 71-year-old worth nearly $25,000.

Police said Juan Viera Castro claimed the money was for construction work, but the victim told police that he was tricked into sending the check, following a phony Federal Trade Commission call.

Bank staff flagged the transaction and contacted authorities before any money was withdrawn.

“It doesn’t even have to be an official police report, we can just have people call and say ‘hey, I’m dealing with this person or I’m dealing with this entity and I want to make sure that it’s legitimate,” said Orlando Police Sgt. Michael Fiorentino-Tyburski. “They can also rely on a trusted family member or a friend.”

Castro was charged with grand theft and was later released on bond.

