MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Key West man was apprehended in connection with a violent stabbing incident at a bus station in Marathon.

Fifty-five-year-old Jamaal Tammara Coleman has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and authorities have hinted at the possibility of additional charges.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at the bus station located at 5585 Overseas Highway.

Deputies said Coleman approached a 39-year-old male and requested $5, which the victim declined. Subsequently, a physical altercation ensued, culminating in Coleman wielding a deadly weapon and inflicting a stab or slash wound to the victim’s neck.

In the aftermath of the attack, the injured victim was promptly rushed to Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon for medical treatment.

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene and arrested Coleman, taking him into custody without further incident.

