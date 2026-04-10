MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Key West man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly spitting on a McDonald’s drive-thru employee in Marathon.

The incident occurred on March 17, at approximately 10:14 p.m.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told deputies that 46-year-old Fredrick Charles Gartenmayer took his food, made a comment, and then spit in the employee’s face.

A warrant was later obtained for Gartenmayer’s arrest, and he was booked into jail on Thursday.

Gartenmayer was charged with battery.

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