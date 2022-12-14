ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was arrested for threatening to shoot a coworker during a work dispute.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Christopher Robin Murrell got into an argument with fellow coworkers Wednesday morning just after 5:30 a.m. near Mile Marker 77.5 in Islamorada.

Murrell is from Memphis, Tennessee.

Deputies said the argument stemmed from Murrell refusing to move traffic cones.

At that point, Murrell, according to deputies, told a coworker not to mess with him or he would retrieve his handgun.

Following up on the threat, Murrell reportedly walked to his truck and displayed his weapon on his lap. He then pointed the gun at a worker and stated several times that he was a killer.

Murrell fled the scene but was stopped by deputies a short time later.

The gun was recovered during the stop.

Murrell was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and driving with an unregistered vehicle.

