FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A man was arrested in Flagler County for driving in reverse.

Deputies in Flagler County chased down the driver for going the wrong way on a busy road on Friday.

“Got multiple people calling on you driving in reverse,” said a deputy in bodycam footage.

“The car was stuck in reverse,” said the driver in the bodycam footage.

The 47-year-old man told deputies the car had a mechanical issue and thought driving backwards to Auto Zone was his best option.

According to officials, the driver has a long history of breaking the law.

He has since bonded out of jail.

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