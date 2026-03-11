BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A stunning move by a Florida man landed him behind bars.

Joseph Baldi from Merritt Island climbed into the driver’s seat of an Amazon van and drove it while the delivery driver was inside.

Deputies in Brevard County say the 64-year-old Baldi said the van was blocking the road, which angered him, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

“If it was really blocking the roadway, you should’ve called us. We could have dealt with the scenario, but instead you decide to go and commit grand theft and take a vehicle,” said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Baldi now faces multiple charges, including grand theft and kidnapping.

