KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of fishing for trouble in the Florida Keys was arrested.

Fourteen spiny lobsters, most of them undersized, were confiscated on the bayside near Mile Marker 61, Sunday afternoon.

Juan Reyes was taken into custody after he was spotted by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigator on water patrol.

He faces a long list of charges, including possession of the out-of-season lobsters and harvesting the lobster by puncturing.

