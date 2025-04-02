WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty after allegedly assaulting his roommate’s dog with a metal trailer hitch.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the victim returned home from work to find his four-year-old pit bull, Gypsy, whimpering on the ground, bleeding from multiple injuries.

An investigation revealed that the victim’s roommate, Gabriel Martinez, had repeatedly struck Gypsy with the trailer hitch, causing severe injuries, according to authorities.

Gypsy was taken to Palm Beach Animal Care and Control for medical treatment, where she was diagnosed with a broken paw, multiple fractures, bone contusions and abdominal bruising.

Veterinarians confirmed the injuries were caused by acute blunt force trauma.

Gypsy remains under pain management and is recuperating at home, although she may face long-term health complications, including the potential loss of her injured limb.

Surveillance footage from the residence reportedly captured Martinez assaulting Gypsy for over four minutes.

The trailer hitch was seized as evidence, and Martinez was arrested.

