KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have made an overnight shellfish bust in the Florida Keys.

Two Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials stopped a vessel in Key Largo that had a stash of 39 Florida spiny lobsters.

Giovanni Jesus Pirez, 35, has been identified as the driver of the boat.

FWC said he was unable to provide the proper registration or credentials to operate the vehicle.

He was arrested and taken to Plantation Key Jail for processing, as he faces several charges.

