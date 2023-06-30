ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) – Flight frustration reached a boiling point at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday as a 41-year-old man, allegedly engaged in a violent altercation.

According to witnesses, Edward Hariston became increasingly aggressive at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter.

Hariston is accused of grabbing a nearby computer keyboard after becoming aggressive with staff.

Airport staff promptly called for authorities, who responded to the scene.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, Hariston allegedly escalated the situation further by placing one officer in a chokehold, causing the officer to nearly lose consciousness. The intense struggle that ensued was eventually brought under control, as additional officers restrained Hariston.

A video captured the moment he was detained. A woman in the video is seen in distress.

Hariston was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Orange County Jail.

He now faces a litany of charges, including a charge of attempted murder of a police officer.

The officer involved in the altercation is reported to be doing OK.

