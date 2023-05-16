WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WSVN) — A man was arrested in Winter Haven, a city east of Lakeland after he stole a police cruiser with a K-9 inside.

Police said the ordeal occurred on Saturday night after 20-year-old Menylek Jarrett threw a rock at the door of Amscot Financial.

When officers showed up to investigate, Jarrett ran to one of the cruisers that still had the ignition on but was locked. He busted through the driver’s side window, jumped in, and took off.

Then the situation turned chaotic when he took the cruiser and crashed into other cars.

As he drove recklessly through a busy intersection and slammed into other cars along the way, Logan the police K-9 was stuck in the back.

Officers eventually caught up with Jarrett when they tased him and then took him into custody.

The cruiser was left with significant damage, while the K-9 was not hurt.

As for the suspect, he was arrested and charged with business burglary, reckless driving and tampering with a police K-9.

