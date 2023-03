MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Miami man is behind bars after a fishing violation in the Florida Keys, according to police.

Officials say Jesus Alejandro Pinero-Lopez illegally caught an undersized Snook near Tavernier Creek while using a spear.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest after spotting the speared fish during marine patrols.

