TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested a man after, they said, he punched a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was trying to help him in a dangerous situation.

Dashcam video showed the moment the trooper was punched in the face by the man, Friday morning.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Alexander Hernandez Delgado, was walking along the shoulder of busy Interstate 4 in Tampa at the time of the encounter.

Investigators said the trooper had asked the suspect to get in the patrol car.

Several drivers who witnessed the assault pulled over to help take Hernandez Delgado down.

He was arrested and faces several charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer.

The trooper suffered a bloody nose.

