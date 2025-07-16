NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla.(WSVN)– A Florida driver is behind bars after being accused of attempting to run another man off the road and threatening him with a gun.

“As I was going around him, he swerved and ran me off the road and that’s when it all started,” said the targeted driver.

This case of road rage ended with one man surrounded by Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies in New Smyrna beach.

Police body cam footage showed the interaction between deputies and 44-year-old Shawn Eissler.

“[Explicit] hard-headed when the cops say put your [Explicit] hands out the window do that let your hands go,” a deputy was heard saying. “That’s exactly how people get shot.”

Deputies said Eissler tried driving away while reaching down into his car where deputies later found a gun which was also captured on body cam footage.

“Oh, the pistol’s right there on the seat, that’s what you’re doing,” said the responding duty.

The gun found is the same one Eissler was accused of flashing at the driver.

The targeted victim shared how scary the incident was for him.

“After he tried to run me off the road my whole car was basically in the ditch, luckily I didn’t total it out there, pulled it back on the road and it just started from there,” said the victim. “He was following me, kept trying to ram into me. Looking back, i couldn’t for sure make out if it was a fire arm but he definitely had something in his hand.”

Being a father and husband the victim said he feared for his family’s safety.

“I didn’t want to come here to my house and have a confrontation start where either a gun fight would happen or a physical confrontation would happen,” he said.

Amidst those scary moments the victim said he’s thankful he called his wife who told him to call 911.

“Don’t feel lesser of a man to have to call the police. I had an issue, and I felt lesser of a man by having to call the police, but by me doing that, my family is safe, I am safe” he said.

Eissler now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence.

