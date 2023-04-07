KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A 60-year-old man was arrested Thursday after pointing a handgun at two teenagers on bicycles.

Monroe County Sheriff’s were called to Tradewinds Shopping Center in Key Largo at approximately 6:15 p.m. after Carlos Isidro Pol, of Miami, pointed a gun at two teenagers ages 13 and 14.

According to the teens, they were riding their bicycles in the parking lot when they started doing wheelies near Pol’s blue BMW but had no interaction with him.

Pol was stopped in the BMW on U.S. 1 and the handgun was recovered.

He admitted to pointing the handgun at the victims and was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and improper display of a firearm.

There were no injuries reported.

