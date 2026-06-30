TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after he led troopers on a high-speed, cross-county pursuit across the Tampa Bay area.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Randall Woodson was wanted for a prior domestic case when he took off during a traffic stop in Manatee County, Sunday night

Investigators said the suspect reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

The chase ended when Woodson crashed into a fence near near MacDill Air Force Base.

The suspect then tried to escape into the woods, but was eventually caught and cuffed.

Woodson now faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless driving.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.