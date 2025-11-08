NEAR VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A wanted subject was saved by a SWAT team after an hours-long standoff ended unexpectedly.

Video shows 37-year-old Keith Rogers falling through the ceiling into the hands of the SWAT team member near Vero Beach.

Officers quickly surrounded him and arrested him.

Rogers is facing a grand theft auto and resisting an officer charge.

Officials say he was driving a stolen truck from Osceola County.

He’s being held on a $25,000 dollar bond.

