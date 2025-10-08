NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla.(WSVN)– A Florida man is facing charges after being accused of threatening teens in a heated confrontation on the water.

43-year-old man Christopher Evensen faces five felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.

He was arrested after teens said he threatened to shoot them after they created wake in a waterway near Orlando.

Nearby witness Kevin Buchans said he didn’t see the gun, but did see Evensen shouting at the teens.

“He was threatening them all, come over here to the boat ramp, come park your boat, and I’ll kill all y’all,” said Buchans.

The police report describes a video of Evensen taken by one of the teens during the altercation, stating that he reached into his pocket, grabbing a silver and black item, resembling the shape of a semi-automatic handgun.

Several of the teens present said that Evensen did point a gun at them.

“He’s an adult, he’s should know better,” said Buchans.

Police learned about this incident after Buchans had called authorities about a different incident concerning Evensen.

He said that moments after shouting at the teens, Evensen turned to him and offered him some whiskey.

“I told him that that might be why you’re in an argument with these other people in the boat, because you sound like you’ve had too much to drink already, is what I told him,” said Buchans.

Evensen told police he did yell at the kids and acted quote “stupid,” but says he didn’t even have a gun with him.

At first, Evensen had told police he didn’t own a gun at all, though he later admitted that was not true.

