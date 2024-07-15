KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A 37-year-old man was airlifted to a Miami hospital after being bitten by a shark while spearfishing off Key West, authorities said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. Monday on a reef off Key West.

The victim was brought ashore on Stock Island shortly after the incident and was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami by Trauma Star.

Monroe County Fire Rescue reported that the man sustained injuries to his chest, chin, and calf. He was reportedly alert and responsive during the airlift.

