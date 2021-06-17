DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A man who, police said, used his truck to vandalize a crosswalk in Delray Beach that had been newly painted to commemorate Pride Month has surrendered to authorities.

Delray Beach Police arrested 20-year-old Alexander Jerich after he turned himself in, Thursday.

Investigators said Jerich was the driver of a white pickup truck captured on video crossing the intersection at Northeast First Street and Second Avenue.

The clip, which has since gone viral, shows the motorist intentionally doing a burnout across the intersection and leaving skid marks.

Officials there said the truck caused significant damage to the newly painted intersection.

Jerich has been taken to the Palm Beach County Jail. He faces several charges, including criminal mischief over $1,000, reckless driving and evidence of prejudice.

