Man accused of stealing dozens of cellphones at EDC Orlando

(WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of stealing more than two dozen cellphones at Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando, FOX 35 reports.

As thousands of electronic music fans raved at Camping World Stadium, police say Carlos Perez-Hernandez was busy stealing pricey electronics.

“We had a patron contact our officers and say he saw a suspect, a Hispanic male, grabbing phones out of peoples’ back pockets,” Orlando Police Lt. Wanda Migilo told FOX 35.

In total, police say Perez-Hernandez stole 34 phones, worth over $20,000.

One festivalgoer said they were waiting in line for the bathroom when they were swiped.

“I felt a bump, a lot of people, so I didn’t think anything of it,” said Tony Nguyen.

