JUPITER, Florida (WPTV) — A man faces four counts of attempted second-degree murder after being accused of shooting a gun at golfers at Abacoa Golf Club in Jupiter Tuesday afternoon, according to arrest records.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers responded to Abacoa Golf Club at around 6 p.m. Tuesday after reports of shots fired in the area.

Police spoke to four people who said they were playing on hole three of the course when a man began shooting at them from a backyard across the lake, and then went back inside the house.

Records say that investigators were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Daniel Nobile.

Daniel Nobile appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom on May 28, 2025, to face four counts of attempted second-degree homicide. All four of the victims said that they had never had any prior interaction with Nobile.

According to the affidavit, one victim said they saw Nobile walking around the backyard with his back against the house when he heard the loud bangs. The victim originally thought it was fireworks, but then saw Nobile holding what looked like a pistol pointed at him.

The four golfers entered their golf carts and fled the course for safety.

After arriving at the alleged house, a detective spoke with a friend of the Nobile family who said they received a call from Nobile’s sister crying and scared “because she heard loud pops.” When the friend drove over to the household and made contact with Nobile, Nobile said that “everything was fine.”

Police reached Nobile’s parents, who confirmed that there was a gun in the household. When searching the house, police found a black Glock 17 in the garage, hidden and wrapped in cloth.

Nobile was taken into custody by the Jupiter Police Department without incident.

He appeared in court Wednesday, where a judge set no bond pending the results of a mental health evaluation.

The case was reset for June 10.

