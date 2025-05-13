TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WSVN) —A man accused of carrying out a mass shooting at Florida State University is set to face a judge Tuesday on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

20-year-old Phoenix Ikner was released from the hospital Monday and was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first degree murder with a firearm.

Authorities said he opened fire on the Tallahassee campus last month— killing two people and injuring six others.

Police then shot Ikner who was a student at the university.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox