TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WSVN) —A man accused of carrying out a mass shooting at Florida State University is set to face a judge Tuesday on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

20-year-old Phoenix Ikner was released from the hospital Monday and was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first degree murder with a firearm.

Authorities said he opened fire on the Tallahassee campus last month— killing two people and injuring six others.

Police then shot Ikner who was a student at the university.

