FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Crews are hard at work clearing a significant buildup of algae along Fort Myers Beach, an effort that officials say will take weeks to complete.

The cleanup operation is massive, as thick, mucky algae blankets the beach, winding around the waterline and stretching down the shoreline. Construction trucks have taken over the beach, raking, plowing, and digging to gather the algae, which is then hauled away—40 tons at a time. So far, at least four trucks have been seen, meaning 160 tons of algae have already been removed.

Beachgoers have noticed the difference, though they acknowledge that the beach isn’t looking its best at the moment.

“It was beautiful in April, blue, gorgeous. So I think the cleanup is really going to help,” one visitor remarked.

Kim Guerra, another beachgoer, expressed optimism about the progress being made.

“So actually moving it up and out, and then they’re dumping it to where they’re going to get rid of it, so it’ll be clean,” she said.

Crews are working efficiently, swapping out trucks to limit delays and ripping the algae off the sandbed to make it easier to dig up. Despite the unpleasant odor, beachgoers are encouraged by the rapid progress, finding spots to relax as the cleanup continues.

Residents hope that once the job is done, the beach will once again showcase its unique beauty.

“The Gulf Coast of Southwest Florida is definitely the place to come and visit,” noted Guerra.

Town officials are urging beachgoers to exercise caution during the cleanup, as heavy machinery will likely be present on the sand.

