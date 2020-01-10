Lynn University holds day of service for students, teachers who died in Haiti earthquake

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Lynn University held a day of service to honor the six students and professors who were killed in the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Friday.

The group traveled to Haiti for a service project when, on Jan. 12, 2010, they died after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the island.

Ten years later, the students at Lynn University did another service project in memory of their classmates and professors while making a local impact in Palm Beach County.

They packed 800 bookbags filled with pajamas, blankets, socks and personalized notes with words of encouragement such as “You’re beautiful,” and “Your future is bright.”

The comfort bags will go to foster kids in the area who, according to organizers, have very little possessions, and the comfort cases will give them some dignity and something of their own.

“And I’m telling you something, the look in those kids’ eyes is something you’ll never, ever imagine,” comfort case project organizer Rob Scheer said. “They feel, finally, that they do matter. They’re not invisible, and they’re not disposable.”

“The day the earthquake struck, they just finished their first day of service,” student Lizbeth Diaz Rodriguez said. “This is our day of service, like we’re packing these care packets for these kids, so we’re trying to, like, remember them and honoring them by doing something that they were doing before they passed away.”

The school will hold a private service to remember the six students and professors on the 10th anniversary of the Haiti earthquake on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.