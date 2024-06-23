LABELLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A lost dog was found in Florida two years after she wandered away from her Maryland home, giving her overjoyed owner the surprise of his life.

Tony Duncan reunited with his rpecious Luna near Fort Myers this past week.

“Well, apparently she’s been living in Florida for two years so, you know, she definitely knows where to vacation,” he said.

Duncan said lives in a wooded area in Maryland, and he regularly let Luna roam around.

But one day, about two years ago, Luna saw some wildlife and chased it into the woods. That was the last time Duncan saw his dog.

Until now. This past Wednesday, he received a phone call from animal control

“Been sitting, waiting, hoping for two years now that she would return, and thanks to LaBelle Animal Rescue, today’s the day,” he said.

Duncan learned that Luna had been picked up by animal control in the parking lot of a Walmart parking lot.

He and his friend M.J. immediately cleared their schedule, rented a car and made the 16-and-a-half hour, 1,000-mile journey down to the Fort Myers area.

Duncan said he suspects someone may have stolen his pet, taken her to Florida and then abandoned her there.

But what truly happened to her, only Luna knows.

Animal control officials emphasize the importance of microchipping pets. They said this happy reunion would not have been possible without Luna’s chip.

