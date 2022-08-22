WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — A city in Central Florida is mourning the loss of a mother who was killed in a storm.

Support for the family of Winter Springs resident Nicole Tedesco has poured in ever since she was hit by lightning on Thursday afternoon.

The 42-year-old was waiting for school dismissal at the time.

Over the weekend, a tree near the spot where Tedesco was struck was filled with cards. One of them read “We stand together,” and another read “Rest in peace, you will always be remembered.”

Local families stopped by the makeshift memorial.

“It was all of our idea to pay respects. Winter Springs is a tight-knit community, and the school is a very tight-knit school,” said a resident.

Ava, one of Tedesco’s children, their family dog and another woman were all hurt by the violent storm that rolled through Winter Springs.

Ava was taken to the hospital but has since been released and is recovering at home.

“We also go [the same school], so we heard about the whole thing, so my class is friends [with Ava], she’s in the same grade,” said a local student.

While the Tedesco family takes time to process this tragedy and how to move forward without their beloved mother, the community is making sure they feel their support.

A GoFundMe page was created on Friday, and the money has kept pouring in. Organizers have expanded their goal so that anyone who wants to donate is able to do so.

“Yeah, I think it’s wonderful. It’s great,” said the resident.

Tedesco’s husband, Andrew Tedesco, is a Sanford Airport Police officer. He described his wife as a “wonderful, loving wife, loving mother and a faithful friend whose absence will be felt by many.”

The GoFundMe page was set up by the Sanford Airport Authority to assist Officer Tedesco in raising his two daughters, Ava and Gia. As of late Sunday night, more than $61,000 have been raised, far surpassing organizers’ $40,000 goal.

