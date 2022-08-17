ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to pay a touching tribute to a teenager, months after he was killed at a Central Florida amusement park, as they continue their calls for justice.

Participants released blue and orange balloons on what would have been Tyre Sampson’s 15th birthday at the site of his death at ICON park, Wednesday.

“Take it down! Take it down!” they chanted, referring to the Free Fall ride from where Sampson fell to his death back on March 24.

“At the end of the day, I love my son more than I love my people, because that was my only seed, that was my only child. That was my everything,” said Yarnell Sampson, the victim’s father.

Tyre was visiting the amusement park with his family during spring break at the time of the tragedy.

An early investigation revealed that ICON Park staff failed to properly warn the teen he was over the weight limit for that ride.

The Sampsons’ attorney, Ben Crump, criticized the park.

“That his son’s life was taken senselessly, because Slingshot and the other defendants put property over safety,” he said. “This young Black child’s life matters. Tyre Sampson’s life matters.”

This is a fight that the boy’s family said is far from over.

“I’m totally invested in this situation. I’m going to let you know, so I ain’t going nowhere until I get this ride taken down,” said Yarnell.

Also in attendance at the event was Florida State Rep. Geraldine Thompson. She said she’s drafting the Tyre Sampson Bill to keep incidents like this from ever happening again.

The family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the park and the ride’s manufacturer. Crump has asked for the case to be expedited.

