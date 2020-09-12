Longtime PBSO deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one of their own has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Officials said PBSO Deputy Angela Chavers passed away on Saturday as a result of battling the virus. She was 44 years old.

Chavers began her PBSO career in September 2002. She was assigned to the Inmate Management/Corrections Division.

Chavers is survived by her son and niece.

