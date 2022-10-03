(WSVN) - JUNO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) —An endangered sea turtle is on the road to recovery to fix her flipper.

The massive loggerhead sea turtle called Baymax was transported from Zoo Miami to Loggerhead Marine Life Center in Juno Beach last week to finish her rehabilitation on her front flipper.

The sea turtle was initially treated for an injury on her flipper following an apparent shark attack.

While she’s been swimming well and making progress, the center has a bigger recovery tank that has room for the physical therapy that’s needed.

It’s hoped that Baymax will recover and be released back into the wild.

