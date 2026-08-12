MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A turtle named “Roxanne” has been released after rehabilitation at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon.

The loggerhead was found entangled in a trap-line over the weekend by a U.S. coast guard crew.

After finding Roxanne, the crew took her to the hospital to be checked out.

She is said to be healthy, and tests revealed that she has developing egg sacks, which are likely in preparation for nesting season.

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