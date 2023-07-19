SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – State health officials have confirmed yet another case of locally-acquired malaria.

This latest incident was reported in Sarasota County, the same location where several other cases were detected earlier this month. With a total of seven reports of malaria in the state, this marks the first local outbreak of the disease in the United States in the past 20 years.

Health officials are urging residents and visitors in Florida to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites, as the Anopheles mosquitoes are the primary carriers of the malaria parasite.

Malaria is a parasitic disease that can cause symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, and flu-like illness.

In severe cases, it can lead to life-threatening complications, particularly if left untreated.

In addition to individual vigilance, authorities are also urging communities to cooperate with mosquito control efforts, such as eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed and using mosquito repellents.

