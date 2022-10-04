(WSVN) - To help Southwest Florida residents that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, local Florida McDonald’s restaurant owners/operators and McDonald’s USA will serve thousands of free hot meals.

The fast food eatery will distribute freshly prepared grab-and-go meals, which include cheeseburgers, McNuggets, French fries, apple slices and bottled water that will be prepared by their McRig, a full-sized trailer that has a near-complete McDonald’s kitchen.

The food distribution will take place on Wednesday and run until Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 13418 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte.

“We are devastated by the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Ian to so many of our local communitiesacross Florida,” said Amy Rodriguez, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “As soon as we saw the extent of the devastation to Southwest Florida, we began efforts to bring the McDonald’s McRig down to Florida. We take pride in supporting the communities we serve and look forward to doing our part by offering hot meals to the Port Charlotte and Englewood communities as we begin to recover from this heartbreaking disaster.”

There will be a makeshift drive-thru that will be set up in the restaurant parking lot where employees will be handing out meals. There will also be a walk-up area for patrons who arrive by foot to order their meals.

Traffic will be directed to the parking lot by restaurant employees to help keep the lines moving as quickly as possible.

“We hope this small act of kindness provides a bit of relief and comfort during such a difficult time,” Rodriguez said. “We also want to thank our many suppliers who are ensuring we have food and supplies at the McRig, as well as regional employees who are taking time to serve the Port Charlotte and Englewood communities.”

