(WSVN) - A little girl is now recovering after being the victim during a drive-by shooting outside her home near Orlando.

“The bullet protruded through the trunk and it went through the trunk, through the backseat through my baby car seat,” said Thomas Banks.

Banks showed the hole from a bullet that hit his daughter as she sat in her car seat on Tuesday.

Her arm is now in a cast.

The little girl and her mom just arrived at their home at Hidden Creek Villas when the shooting occurred.

“She had just picked her up from daycare and just pulled into the parking spot and out of nowhere, gunfire came from nowhere. Unfortunately one of the bullets that came through hit my daughter in the arm,” said Banks.

The bullet went through Zariyah’s left arm.

“I got a phone call from her mother crying, saying our child was shot. So I just rushed to the hospital,” said Banks. “Thank God my baby girl pulled through. She definitely got a guardian angel by the way the bullet went through.”

As for his girlfriend, Zariyah’s mom was traumatized.

“What mother wouldn’t be,” said Banks.

He said no parent should ever have to experience something so traumatic.

“Unfortunately, my daughter ended up being the target. Laws need to be passed, or something with these guns,” said Banks. “We will not elaborate too much about the shooting with her because she’s so young. She did ask if she got shot, but I think she thinks it’s like a doctor’s shot. Right now we’re just going to let her think it’s that,” said Banks.

The father is grateful to everyone who helped.

“A lot of people came running to help. I don’t know who they are, but all the guardian angels I appreciate you all helping my baby pull through. I’m very thankful. I’m thankful for all the prayers and support from everybody. I definitely need them, still need them for her to recover fully,” said Banks.

Thomas said his daughter is back to acting her usual self.

No arrests have been made.

