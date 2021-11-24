WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Lion Country Safari has welcomed a big baby,

The Loxahatchee park added a male southern white rhinoceros calf to the herd last week.

Josh is the second rhino to be born at the park this year. The calf is part of a national survival plan to help prevent the extinction of this species.

Josh and his mother, Bloom, are currently bonding in the safari’s maternity area, which is visible to guests from their cars in the drive-through safari.

