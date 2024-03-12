WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Lion Country Safari has announced a new member of the family after a southern white rhinoceros gave birth to a male calf. Stated in a press release by the safari staff on Tuesday, a newborn calf named Orion is a “significant addition to the park’s rhino herd.”

According to the park, the safari has played a key role in the conservation of the southern white rhinoceros and the calf has contributed to the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan, a national collaboration to save the species from extinction.

The species was on the brink of extinction in the 1970s, with less than 1,000 left on the planet, but now, the efforts in keeping these creatures alive has contributed to a rise of approximately 20,000 white rhinos in the world.

“Rhino mothers give birth to a single calf weighing between 88 and 132 pounds,” read the release. “The calf is expected to gain 3-4 pounds a day from his mother’s milk and will gain about 1,000 pounds a year for the first three years. Baby rhinos nurse for almost two years.”

Visitors who would like to see Orion and his mother, Bloom, spending quality time together as they bond, the pair will be in a maternity area in the park’s Hwange National Park section.

The white rhino is the most numerous of all five species of rhinos, which are all in peril due mostly to poaching.

Lion Country Safari, located in West Palm Beach, has one of the largest rhino herds in the country.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.