WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A brand-new king or queen of the jungle will be making their zoo debut in West Palm Beach.

Lion Country Safari on Thursday announced the birth of a cute and cuddly lion cub.

The adorable addition to the pride was born on July 13 but has been spending its first few months enjoying quality time with its mom, Leela.

In an X post, zoo officials said the cub “is not visible just yet but will start to come out intermittently in the next few weeks.”

Experts said the cub is a major milestone in the conservation of one of the world’s most vulnerable species.

A gender reveal celebration is being planned for Friday at 10 a.m.

