CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — Cape Coral police officers demonstrated incredible strength and determination as they saved a man trapped under his own car.

On Monday evening, Carlos Romero was assisting his father-in-law, Francisco, with a car repair project in their Cape Coral driveway. As they worked on replacing the transmission cable, the only thing supporting the car were ramps, which unexpectedly failed, causing the car to collapse onto Francisco.

Desperate to free his father-in-law, Romero tried everything he could think of, including using another jack to lift the car slightly.

“Then I grabbed another jack from that car and that one was better. At least I had the car a little separate from the body,” said Romero.

However, as Francisco lay unconscious and barely breathing, the situation grew increasingly dire.

“But if that had continued to weigh on him like that, he probably would have lost his life,” said Mercedes Phillips, with Cape Coral Police.

Cape Coral police officers arrived just in the nick of time, and two of them took on the incredible feat of lifting the car, allowing Romero to pull Francisco to safety.

Francisco sustained seven cracked ribs and numerous other broken bones, but he has his life.

“The doctors say it’s a miracle that he’s alive,” said Romero.

All thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the two heroic officers.

“It’s like the Hulk lifting the car off of somebody,” said Phillips. “It’s pretty cool and we’re really proud of him.”

Francisco’s family is hopeful that he will be able to return home by the end of the week.

