FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) —A lightning bolt struck a golf flag in Fort Pierce, leaving a lasting reminder on the green.

The incident happened last Friday and golfers were astonished by the aftermath.

“It’s just amazing to look at. You can see where the lightning went through,” said a golfer. “How it stretches out like fingers.”

All of the golfers were thankfully called inside before the lightning hit.

