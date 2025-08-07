LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials believe a fire that broke out at a Southwest Florida home may have been sparked by a lightning strike.

Flames ripped through the house, located along Raggio Drive in the Esplanade Lake Club community in Lee County, outside Fort Myers, Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze caused the roof of the structure to collapse after it spread through the attic.

Crews with the San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District were initially informed there was a dog inside. However, they found the home was unoccupied after several searches.

No one was hurt.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

