(WSVN) - Lightning and heavy rain caused several roof collapses, the weather affecting communities across Central Florida.

According to Joe Holub the skies were clear and there was no signs of a storm in Ormund Beach over the weekend, until a bolt of lightning tore through his home.

“It wasn’t even raining out,” said Holub.

“It sounded like an explosion,” added Debbie Gormley.

The lightning tore a hole directly above Holub’s brother’s bedroom while he was taking a nap, filling the room with smoke, insulation, and wood.

“The bed was against the wall and all this came down on top of him,” said Holub. “Luckily it didn’t you know all collapse in.”

Family described feeling the house shake, before running in to find their brother dazed but unharmed.

“I just saw it hit the house and had no idea, it just sounded like an explosion,” said Gormley.

“Glad he’s alive you know, it’s crazy,” said Holub.

Meanwhile in Melbourne, a community center’s roof collapsed with 20 people inside Tuesday afternoon.

11-year-old Romello Lakes was inside the center when the collapse happened.

“It was surprising and scary,” said Lakes. “I started looking and I just ran, ran out the room, and I ran inside the gym.”

A portion of the roof looked like a swimming pool after collapsing with all the water it had collected.

“It sounded like a whole bunch of water came straight like straight down,” said Lakes.

The city of Melbourne says all 20 people inside at the time of the collapse were okay.

The center must remain closed until repairs are made.

