FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Two lifeguards are speaking out after rushing to rescue a deer who had been struggling in the sea near Flagler Beach for over an hour.

Beachgoers say they saw the deer about 300 yards off the shore, struggling in the waves for at least an hour and a half.

“We thought maybe it’s a pelican, and sure enough, it was a deer out there swimming around,” said Chase Hunter, a lifeguard.

Chase Hunter and Leo Peters sprang into action, using the same kind of board they use to save people.

As they moved in, sharks encircled them.

“Yes, there were two big sharks making wide circles around us while we were out there,” said Chase. “Even when our rescue swimmer, Leo, came out there to get us, they were out there swimming. And I thought, “We’re in it now.”

“I saw two big fins come out of the water, and I thought, ‘Oh my god,'” said Leo. “I’ve never heard of a deer rescue. I’ve never heard of a deer in the ocean.”

They managed to straddle the exhausted deer across the board before safely bringing it to shore.

Wildlife expert James Kroll, known as Mr. Deer, says the deer, who likely lives on land near the beach, took to the water during the Fourth of July fireworks.

“If this happened around the Fourth of July, it could be fireworks. A lot of people were on the beach; the deer took to the water to get away from something, maybe even a dog, and got caught up in the current,” said Dr. James C. Kroll.

As for the lifeguards, they were honored by their brave save.

“Yeah, a little bit; it’s my job,” he said. “It’s what I need to do, so I’d do it for anybody.”

According to wildlife officials, since the deer was able to walk, it is safe to release it back into the wild.

