JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) — Lifeguards raced to the rescue of two boaters just in the nick of time after their vessel became stuck on a sandbar off the coast of Palm Beach County.

The terrified husband and wife were spotted on a sailboat stuck in a dangerous position at an inlet off Jupiter, about 300 yards from shore, Saturday afternoon.

Video captured the blue boat as it was rocked back and forth by tall, harsh waves while the trapped couple held on.

“You’re being tossed around in six-foot seas, so it’s really a dangerous situation to be on a boat that’s grounded,” said Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue spokesperson Dan Barnickel.

Lifeguards with Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue got in the water to help in a matter of seconds.

“We’re faster than Michael Phelps on rescue boards,” said Barnickel.

Two lifeguards on rescue boards and two others on WaveRunners rushed to save the couple.

It was a normal day at work for the lifeguards, but it meant the world to the passengers.

“They told a crew from Seto that the lifeguard saved their life, and they thought they were going to die,” said Barnickel, “and, as I mentioned, they were getting ready to abandon the vessel.”

When it comes to a quick response time, rescuers say having full time ocean rescue staff is crucial.

“In situations like this it can be life and death. Seconds make a difference,” said Barnickel.

While their boat eventually sank, the husband and wife were OK.

The area where the sailboat sank is said to be one of the most dangerous inlets in the country. Officials said knowing the area before getting in the water is critical for boating safely.

