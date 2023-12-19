WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The LGBTQ community is speaking out against a proposed legislation in the Florida legislature targeting flag displays at government buildings and schools. It would prohibit flying flags related to political topics, including sexuality, gender orientation and race.

“I currently do not support HB901,” said Compass LGBTQ Community Center CEO Julia Seaver.

The bill, sponsored by state Rep. David Borreo who represents Sweetwater, would limit where certain flags can be flown at government buildings and schools including pride or progressive flags.

A rainbow flag of just inclusion is to me just a beautiful thing but at the same time there are those that support that positive messaging and in fact want to bring us back to darker time in my opinion,” said Maxwell Chapman at Lake Worth Beach

Flag waving, raises an issue of heated discussion for many across the state, including Palm Beach County parent Frank Deliu.

Last year Deliu sued the county’s school district over pride flags displayed in his child’s 7th grade classroom. He supports HB901



“The bill actually is very specific that it says that flags may not be erected relating to politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation, gender or political ideology viewpoint and that’s simply all that i ever wanted,” said Deliu.

Seaver says one of the reason she enjoys Lake Worth is because of the diversity and inclusion that isn’t limited to flags.

“I think our local city governments should be able to fly culturally significant flags based on the residents that they represent,” said Seaver.



The proposed legislation does not limit the right of a private individual to exercise freedom of speech. According to the proposal, a government body that displays the U.S flag, in addition to others, must do it in such a way, that the U.S flag is the most prominent or superior to the rest.

“I prefer to live in a city that supports diversity, equity and inclusion across all populations,” said Seaver.

The bill will be up for consideration during the upcoming legislative session, which starts January 9.

