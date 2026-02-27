FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A pair of sea cows are on the mend thanks to some dedicated officers in Southwest Florida.

Deputies for Lee County Sheriff’s Office spotted an injured manatee and her calf in a river off Fort Myers.

Authorities teamed up with officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to bring the beloved animals onto a boat.

After being brought ashore, the two manatees were taken to a zoo in Tampa for treatment.

