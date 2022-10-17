(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian made landfall about three weeks ago, but Lee County schools are ready to get class back in session.

Academics are set to continue on Monday for 13 schools on the Southwest Coast of Florida; 15 more will reopen on Tuesday.

Many scholastic buildings were demolished after the storm so the county combined schools in an effort to get children back into class.

