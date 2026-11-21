FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old girl and two 16-year-old girls who were reported missing out of Lee County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jones Prophete-Clozielle, Aaliyah Malave, and Tatiana Garcia Rodriguez were last seen in the area of the 4700 block of South Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers on Tuesday.

Clozielle stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt and black shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Malave stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and camo pants at the time of her disappearance. Detectives said that she has a tattoo on her arm.

Rodriguez stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 124 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and white shorts at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of these people, please contact FLDE or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or 911.

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