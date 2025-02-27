LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida K-9 helped catch a man accused of crashing a stolen van into a gym while intoxicated.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Adam Naylor carjacked a man a hotel parking lot and took off with his van.

Naylor reportedly then crashed into a nearby gym, causing extensive damage before fleeing.

He now faces multiple charges, including robbery, and driving under the influence.

He is being held without bond.

